'Uri' Movie's Shooting Location: Know Where The Action Drama Was Shot

Uri: The Surgical Strike, a military-action film, released in the year 2019. The film featured the debut of writer and director Aditya Dhar and was helmed by Ronnie Screwvala. The film received critical acclaim by the audiences for its plot, direction and cinematography. The plot of the movie revolved around the 2016 Uri attack.

The ensemble cast included Vicky Kaushal, Mohit Raina, Paresh Rawal and Yami Gautam in key roles. A lot of people have been wondering about the locations of the film and where certain scenes were shot. Here’s a list of the shooting locations of the Uri movie.

Uri movie's shooting location

According to Filmapia, 50+ days of the shooting of Uri took place in Serbia. Serbia was chosen as the location since the territory was similar to that of Kashmir. It was also reported that the Serbian Film Commission and the local production agencies were film-friendly with all the resources required to film a war movie such as easy access to forest terrains, military bases, army weapons and so on.

According to the report, the scene of the Indian Army being attacked in Manipur was shot at Mount Avala in Belgrade, Serbia. Another scene where the Indian Army was attacking the North-East Terrorists was also shot at the same location. The scene where team Alpha goes on a military launch-pad was shot at the Baranica Caves in Serbia. The report also stated that the Shrinagar Base Camp was located at Batajnica Air Base in Serbia in the film.

Uri movie’s shooting also took place in certain parts of Mumbai. According to the report, the scene where Major Vihaan runs out of his house in search of his mother was shot at Residential Complex 7 bungalow in Mumbai. The colonies are located in Chembur, Mumbai.

More about the film

Uri: The Surgical Strike received myriads of awards. It was reportedly the highest-grossing Indian film. The film received Best Director, Best Actor, Best Audiography and Best Music Director Awards during the National Film Awards in 2019.

Image Credits: Still from Uri: The Surgical Strike trailer

