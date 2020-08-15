This Day That Year: Amitabh Bachchan Shared Post For Granddaughter Navya Nanda

Numerous events have made headlines in the last couple of years on this day. From Amitabh Bachchan sharing an adorable post for granddaughter Nayva Naveli Nanda to the release of Radhika Madan's Pataakha trailer, here is a compilation of some of the events which happened in the past on this day. Read on:

Amitabh Bachchan shares a post for granddaughter

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan expressed his excitement for daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda and granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda. During this time, the mother-daughter duo had a photoshoot for the new clothing line. Amitabh Bachchan took to his official Instagram handle and shared a heartfelt post for Navya Naveli Nanda. It features the latter posing in a blue dress with silver embroidered stars on it. In the caption accompanying his Instagram photo, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, “@mxsworld... and the brand wagon gallops on relentlessly .. pre-orders pouring in and my admiration for daughter and ‘natin‘ Navya endless.” Check out Amitabh Bachchan’s social media post:

Radhika Madan's Pataakha trailer out

The trailer of Radhika Madan’s Pataakha came out on this day in 2018. The makers of the highly-anticipated flick released it on their official social media handles. The movie stars Sanya Malhotra as Badki and Radhika Madan as Chhutki. They play sisters from a village in Rajasthan.

Radhika Madan’s Pataakha’s trailer showcases how the two sisters quarrel and create chaos. However, when their marriage separates Badki and Chhutki, the duo realises how they realise each other's importance. The Vishal Bhardwaj-directorial also stars Sunil Grover, Vijay Raaz, and Saanand Verma in pivotal roles. Check out the trailer of Radhika Madan’s Pataakha:

John Abraham’s Batla House releases on August 15

Bollywood star John Abraham’s Batla House released on this day in 2019. The Nikkhil Advani-directorial took inspiration from the 2008 Batla House encounter case. Featuring John Abraham in the lead role, the movie showcases how a police officer catches the fugitives and becomes successful in proving that the encounter was not a fake one. However, he had to deal with nationwide hatred in the process. The John Abraham action thriller released on August 15, 2020, and garnered a mixed response from the critics and the audience alike. It also emerged out to be commercially successful.

Akshay Kumar's Mission Mangal gets positive reviews

Mission Mangal hit the theatres on August 15, 2019. The movie stars an ensemble cast led by Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menen, Sharman Joshi, Vikram Gokhale, and HG Dattatreya in the lead roles. It shows how the Indian Space Research Organisation scientists went through obstacles to make Mars Orbiter Mission successful. Akshay Kumar’s Mission Mangal garnered positive response and was a huge box-office success. Here are some of the audience reviews that you must check out:

Awesome movie, great efforts. I was thinking what joy must have felt by those who were actually involved in this Misson and when it be me huge success. No wonder our Pm applauded it so much. #MissionMangalReview — Hardik (@hardik_a1) August 15, 2019

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan And Shatrughan Sinha's 'Kaala Patthar' Movie Trivia

Also read: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Wishes Ranveer Singh On His 35th Birthday; See Post Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.