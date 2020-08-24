This Day That Year Aug 24: From Salman Khan's 'Dabangg 3' To Celebrities' Mourning Tweets

The day of August 24, 2019, brought a mixed bag of news in the entertainment industry. While several Bollywood stars mourned the death of India's former finance minister Arun Jaitley at the age of 66, while the day also observed the Hindu festival of Janmashtami last year on this day. Here are some of the top stories that made news on the same day last year.

Salman Khan's 'Dabangg 3'

Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 released on December 2019. The lead actors of the movie Kichcha Sudeepa and Salman Khan posted a fun picture before the release of their film Dabangg 3. Actor Kichcha Sudeepa was awaiting his release of the movie Pehlwaan alongside Suniel Shetty and Aakanksha Singh when he met up with his Dabangg 3 costar Salman Khan. Sudeep shared an endearing caption with his tweet on August 24, 2019. Take a look.

No this isn't another poster ....💪🏼

This is jus how he bonds if he luvs. 🤗🤗

Thank u @BeingSalmanKhan sir,,

For the place u have given me in ur life. Im honoured & blessed.#pailwaan. pic.twitter.com/NRvaSvguTX — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) August 24, 2019

Amyra Dastur's Prasthanam look

On August 24, 2019, official Instagram handle for Devadoss Katta's Prasthanam shared the first look of Amyra Dastur from the film. She was in a traditional look where she wore a golden and light pink lehenga. Prasthanam was a remake of a 2010 Telugu movie which was being made by the same director in the Hindi language as well. The movie starred Sanjay Dutt, Amyra Dastur, Jackie Shroff, Manisha Koirala and many other actors in pivotal roles.

Anil Kapoor's Twitter

Anil Kapoor, Kapil Sharma and other Bollywood stars mourned the death of India's former Finance minister Arun Jaitley’s on August 24, 2019. Arun Jaitley died at the age of 66 after he was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi due to palpitations and restlessness. Several Bollywood celebrities shared their experience with the ex-minister and conveyed their condolences. Take a look.

Met Shri #ArunJaitley Ji almost 20 years back for the first time & have been his admirer ever since.

His demise is a huge loss for our nation.

Will be truly missed.

My heartfelt condolences to the family. 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/XsBXwQnpj0 — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) August 24, 2019

saddened by the passing away of mr ⁦@arunjaitley⁩ ji. A great n dynamic leader. U will b missed sir. RIP #arunjaitley 🙏 pic.twitter.com/eBbGH0NOjr — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) August 24, 2019

Ranu Mondal recorded the first song with Himesh Reshammiya

Ranu Mondal who became an overnight sensation after she sang a famous Lata Mangeshkar song at a railway station in Kolkata recorded the first song with Himesh Reshammiya on this day. After her internet fame, she appeared on the reality show called Superstar Singer where she met Reshammiya.

Himesh was one of the judges on the show along with Alka Yagnik and Javed Ali. Himesh Reshammiya had promised her on the show that he will give her the opportunity to sing for his next film. Ranu sang Teri Meri Kahani for Himesh's movie Happy Hardy and Heer.

Promo Image courtesy: Kichcha Sudeepa Twitter

