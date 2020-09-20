This Day That Year: From Bebo Mimicking Taimur To 'Thugs Of Hindostan' Teaser Release

Many things happened in the entertainment world on September 20. These range from Kareena Kapoor Khan mimicking Taimur, to the teaser of Thugs of Hindostan releasing, to throwback pics of Anushka Sharma and Sonam Kapoor that their fans loved. Here are all the entertainment pieces from this day that occurred in 2019 and 2018.

Kareena Kapoor Khan mimics Taimur

Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen in an interview on the Romedy Now show called The Love, Laugh, Live Show. Kareena talked about her friends in the industry as well as gave an insight into what she thinks about Taimur getting all the attention from the paparazzi. In the video from Romedy Now's social media handle, Kareena can be seen mimicking Tamiur as he keeps on asking about his dad all the time.

Anushka Sharma's mood pic

Anushka Sharma shared the perfect mood picture one would want to share with their friends and colleagues when it's a Friday. The pic is definitely the mood set apt for a #TGIF post. She shared the post a year ago on September 20th wearing the bright orange outfit and bright pink lip colour.

Sonam Kapoor's throwback picture with Anand Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja shared a pic with her husband, Anand Ahuja. In the post that she shared in 2018, both of them can be seen promoting Anand's store's clothing line Bhaane. The pic is also from the time when they were dating. She shared this pic in 2018 on September 20th itself.

Aamir Khan shares Thugs of Hindostan teaser

Aamir Khan's Thugs of Hindostan which was all set to be released in 2018 saw a lot of hype before the movie was released. The film starred an ensemble cast of actors Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. On September 20th in 2018, Aamir Khan shared a teaser of the film. From the looks of the teaser, it can be seen that Aamir and Amitabh play thugs in disguise where actually they were planning for a war against East India Company. The teaser of the film also showed John Clive leading the troops of Englishmen.

Promo Image courtesy: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram, Katrina Kaif Instagram

