Fortnite Season 4 Secret Challenge Guide: How To Solve Season 4 Week 4 Secret Challenge

Fortnite Season 4 has left players awestruck and it is already considered as one of the best seasons of the game. With numerous Marvel Skins to win and acquire, players are having an incredible time completing challenges and missions. However, just like all the other previous seasons, Epic Games has a secret mission which will give quite a lot of gains than most of the Weekly Challenges might fail to do so. This is the reason why many players are wondering about Fortnite Season 4 Secret Challenge guide to understand what to do to complete the mission. If you are wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know.
Also Read | Snowrunner Update 1.11 Patch Notes: Know what's new in the latest update
You may wonder why completing an extra mission is required while you already have so many others in your plate. But, completing the Fortnite Season 4 Week 4 Secret Challenge will get you 20,000 experience points to help level up your battle pass and get all that Marvel gear. These rewards are a lot as it can boost up your game and get you more than other players who are missing out on them. However, with such alluring rewards, completing the challenge is quite confusing, but following the instructions below to complete Fortnite Season 4 Week 4 Secret Challenge.
Also Read | What does the Green dot mean in iOS 14? Know details about Green & Orange Dot here
Image ~ Screenshot from Fortnite Game
Image ~ Game Spot
Also Read | NVIDIA Geforce RTX 3080 release date, price, specs, pre-order details and more
Also Read | Ocul us Quest 2 announced! Know price, release date, specs & pre-order details here