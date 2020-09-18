Fortnite Season 4 Secret Challenge Guide: How To Solve Season 4 Week 4 Secret Challenge

Fortnite Season 4 has left players awestruck and it is already considered as one of the best seasons of the game. With numerous Marvel Skins to win and acquire, players are having an incredible time completing challenges and missions. However, just like all the other previous seasons, Epic Games has a secret mission which will give quite a lot of gains than most of the Weekly Challenges might fail to do so. This is the reason why many players are wondering about Fortnite Season 4 Secret Challenge guide to understand what to do to complete the mission. If you are wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know.

Fortnite Season 4 Secret Challenge guide (Full Details)

You may wonder why completing an extra mission is required while you already have so many others in your plate. But, completing the Fortnite Season 4 Week 4 Secret Challenge will get you 20,000 experience points to help level up your battle pass and get all that Marvel gear. These rewards are a lot as it can boost up your game and get you more than other players who are missing out on them. However, with such alluring rewards, completing the challenge is quite confusing, but following the instructions below to complete Fortnite Season 4 Week 4 Secret Challenge.

The Fortnite Season 4 Secret Challenge is called "Event of the Year." However, it is one of the first secret challenges of this season. To complete the "Event of the Year" secret challenge, you need to head towards the right side of the map in the H4 tile of the grid. Image ~ Screenshot from Fortnite Game

Once you are there, you will spot an old POI which is completely abandoned.

There you will see a Gnome looking at a signboard with another Gnome wearing suite and more. Image ~ Game Spot

The Fortnite Season 4 Secret Challenge will be completed, once you reach the specified place in front of the Gnome. This is all you have to do to gain such exciting rewards. Complete this Fortnite Season 4 Week 4 challenge and be ahead of all the players who avoided the same.

Promo Image ~ Epic Games Twitter

