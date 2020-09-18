Karisma Kapoor Shares 'Flashback Friday' Photo, Fans Go Gaga Over Her Beauty

Karisma Kapoor is one of the most active celebrities when it comes to social media. She never misses out to share several moments and keep her fans entertained by frequently giving a sneak peek into her life. Karisma Kapoor recently shared a photo of her look from one of her past movies. Her fans began showering praises over her beautiful picture and also posted some cute compliments. Take a look.

Karisma Kapoor’s ‘Flashback Friday’

Karisma Kapoor shared a stunning picture of her in a beautiful black-and-white striped dress and captioned the post with a heart and a hashtag ‘flashback Friday’. Her fans loaded her entire post with hundreds of comments praising her look from her old movies. While some fans posted hearts and love emojis, some of them complimented her with comments such as ‘eternal beauty’ and ‘always beautiful’. Check out some of the compliments received from her fans on her Instagram photo.

Karisma Kapoor rarely makes appearances on the big screen but she is pretty active when it comes with engaging with fans on social media. Karisma Kapoor’s Instagram is filled with daily updates from her life, photoshoots, personal moments and throwback photos. Recently, on the occasion of the birthday of her cousin, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Karisma Kapoor wished her sister by reposting a childhood picture that was originally uploaded by Kareena Kapoor Khan. Take a look-

In the photo shared, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni can be seen with their grandfather, legendary actor Raj Kapoor. In the comments, she wished her sister a happy birthday and ridiculed herself and Kareena for posing for the picture with their eyes closed.

Here’s another one from Karisma Kapoor’s Instagram where she is seen posing with her friends and family on the occasion of her sister Riddhima's birthday. She beautifully wished her sister a happy birthday and mentioned how glad she was to spend the special day with the birthday girl. While the first photo was a group picture, the second one featured Karisma and Riddhima hugging each other.

Image Source- Karisma Kapoor Instagram

