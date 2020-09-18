Brad Pitt And Jennifer Aniston Reunite Onscreen After 19 Years, Here's What Happened

Hollywood stars Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston recently reunited for the first time after decades. Their on-screen reunion happened on September 17, 2020, Thursday with a scene during Fast Times at Ridgemont High table read. While Brad Pitt played the role of Brad Hamilton, his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston portrayed Linda Barrett. Originally, Brad Hamilton and Phoebe Cates played the duo’s characters. Here is everything you need to know about Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston’s reunion. Read on:

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston reunited for the table read of 1982 coming-of-age teenage drama movie. The ex-couple shared the screen during the movie’s daydream sequence. It happens after Stacy Hamilton organizes a pool party, which witnesses Brad visiting over there. Oscar-winning actor Julia Roberts plays the role of the former. The Fast Times at Ridgemont High table read also features Sean Penn, Shia LeBeouf, John Legend, and Matthew, alongside Brad Pitt, Julia Roberts, and Jennifer Aniston. Meanwhile, Morgan Freeman narrates the story. Numerous fans and followers of the stars shared the video through their social media handles. Check out one of them:

HOW IS THIS REAL IM SCREAMING pic.twitter.com/dnGsCmYtvS — sb (@chalametdune) September 18, 2020

Jennifer Aniston is seen during the Fast Times at Ridgemont High table read to match with the character. On the other hand, Brad Pitt got a pirate hat for his costume for the role of an employee at a fast-food restaurant. According to a report by Daily Mail, Morgan Freeman narrated the event by reading out selected scenes. He also described how Stacy Hamilton walked back home after getting water in her ears.

About Fast Times At Ridgemont High table read

The virtual event, officially known as Dane Cook Presents Feelin’ A-Live Fast Times At Ridgemont High, was a fundraiser for the CORE organisation and REFORM Alliance. It was for the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic. Community Organized Relief Effort has Sean Penn as the co-founder.

Meanwhile, the highly-anticipated reunion of former couple Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston came after 19 years. The duo collaborated on-screen after Brad Pitt made a guest appearance on his ex-wife’s TV show in 2001. However, they have never shared screen space for a feature film.

