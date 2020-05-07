This Day That Year: HBO's Hilarious Response To The Viral Coffee Cup In 'Game Of Thrones'

In the past few years, various things occurred that made headlines in the film industry. From HBO explaining a coffee cup in Game Of Thrones; Priyanka Chopra’s Met Gala look going viral; Madhuri Dixit breaking the silence on Ek Do Teen controversy; to Priyanka Chopra opening up about her rumoured affair with Tom Hiddleston, numerous things happened this day. Here is a compilation of some of the events to recall.

1. HBO reacted to GOT's coffee cup

Fans of Game of Thrones noticed a coffee cup in the fourth episode of its final season. Followers of the fantasy series went into a state of frenzy on social media after spotting a takeaway cup on Daenerys’ table. It becomes visible in a scene when the heroes gather to celebrate their victory at the Battle of Winterfell. However, HBO had a hilarious response to the mishap. It said that Daenerys Targaryen had ordered herbal tea but received a latte by mistake. Take a look at the tweets by Game Of Thrones' fans.

Everyone was drunk and happy. Daenerys was the only one drinking coffee and was the only one unhappy. I think there is a lesson here pic.twitter.com/dvjDV2c7of — Amit Tandon (@amitandon) May 7, 2019

2. Priyanka Chopra's outfit in Met Gala 2019

One of the most popular events of the year, Met Gala 2019 witnessed Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas as a married couple. The former opted for a Dior Haute Couture silver gown featuring vibrant feathered ruffles. Her look led to a series of memes as fans compared it with Johnny Depp from Alice in the Wonderland as Mad Hatter. Priyanka Chopra completed her look with a spiked silver crown, polka-dotted stockings and a dazzling silver cape.

Why does @nickjonas look like little finger? Like okay Petyr Baelish show up to the met. pic.twitter.com/TUWI9cGABV — Adrianna 🐶 (@_entusuenos) May 7, 2019

3. Madhuri Dixit shared her views on Ek Do Teen remake

Madhuri Dixit is known for her dance skills, besides her impressive acting finesse. Her iconic song Ek Do Teen remade to be a part of Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani’s Baaghi 2. As Jacqueline Fernandez performed on the new song, she received lots of backlashes.

According to a report, Dixit shared her views on the same and revealed that there was nothing wrong in remaking a song and she was also doing a remake of Paisa Hee Paisa song. Additionally, she called it cute. She also said that it was an iconic song so they wanted to name it different but people were very attached to the old version and did not want to see the new one. Madhuri Dixit also revealed that she loved the way Fernandez danced.

4. Priyanka Chopra opened up about her link-up rumours with Tom Hiddleston

Priyanka Chopra shared the stage with Hollywood actor Tom Hiddleston for an international entertainment awards show. However, during a casual conversation in a chat show, the host asked about her link-up rumours with Hiddleston. Priyanka Chopra clarified by saying that she met the actor for just 15 minutes.

i love them.. do u know them?!!! haha ;-) pic.twitter.com/1dF0OuR8ts — #Obsession (@kks0712) October 17, 2016

