Game Of Thrones Star And Deadlift Record Holder Hafthor Bjornsson's 10,000 Calorie Diet

New deadlift world record holder Hafthor Bjornsson is all set to take on previous record holder Eddie Hall in a boxing match next year. The Icelandic strongman broke the record over the weekend and challenged his English rival to a boxing bout. Bjornsson is famously known for playing 'The Mountain' in the Emmy Award-winning show, Game of Thrones. Here's a look at the Hafthor Bjornsson deadlift record, the Hafthor Bjornsson diet and the new deadlift world record.

Hafthor Bjornsson Game of Thrones: Hafthor Bjornsson diet

Hafthor Bjornsson provided insight into his life as a strongman and his diet. In an interview with Stuff.co.nz, the new deadlift world record holder said that he has six meals a day and consumes nearly 10,000 calories in the process. The Hafthor Bjornsson diet mainly includes rice, steak, carrots with some peppers, while he also consumes chicken sometimes. The Game of Thrones star added that maintaining his diet is the tough part and he has to eat every two hours to fuel his body. The 10,000-calorie diet is one of the vital reasons behind the Hafthor Bjornsson deadlift record and the Icelandic strongman adds that he's never hungry and is always eating and working out.

Hafthor Bjornsson Game of Thrones: Hafthor Bjornsson deadlift record

Hafthor Bjornsson broke Eddie Hall's deadlift world record last weekend at Thor’s Power Gym in Iceland. The Hafthor Bjornsson deadlift record is an incredible 501 kg (1,105 lbs) breaking Hall's 500 kg record. The Game of Thrones star also holds the world record for elephant bar deadlift lifting at 474 kg (1,045 lb), a record he racked up during the 2019 Arnold Strongman Classic. The Icelandic strongman was cast as Ser Gregor "The Mountain" Clegane for the fourth season of the HBO series Game of Thrones in August 2013. The world record holder played the character for five seasons before the show's finale in 2019.

