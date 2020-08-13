This Day That Year: Janhvi Kapoor Remembered Mother Sridevi On Her Birth Anniversary

Numerous events have made headlines in the last couple of years on this day. From Janhvi Kapoor sharing a post to mark Sridevi's birth anniversary to Sussanne Khan writing a heartfelt message for Sonali Bendre, here is a compilation of some of the events which happened in the past on this day. Read on:

Janhvi Kapoor remembers mother Sridevi on her birth anniversary

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor remembered her mother Sridevi on her birth anniversary. She shared an adorable throwback picture on that occasion. Kapoor took to social media and posted a childhood photo of herself in her mom’s arms. It also features her father Boney Kapoor posing for the family picture. Janhvi Kapoor’s social media post has garnered 6.8 lakh likes from her fans and followers. Moreover, numerous users remembered the late actor Sridevi on this day. Check out Janhvi Kapoor's photo:

Sussanne Khan shares post for Sonali Bendre

Sussanne Khan shared a series of pictures with her friend and Bollywood actor Sonali Bendre. She took to Instagram and posted some snaps with the star, who was fighting high-level cancer. Moreover, during this time, Sonali Bendre was undergoing treatment in the United States. So, Sussanne Khan took to her official handle and shared a heartfelt post for the star. She wrote how they would have each other’s back in rough phases.

Khan's post caption read, “What I know for sure... I know for sure that no matter what the tide brings in, we have each other to carry on our backs n swim safely to the shore... I know for sure in a world filled with question marks these have all my answers... and I definitely know how beautiful the future gonna be.... coz I have them to share it with... my force field @iamsonalibendre, @gayatrioberoi #shibster ♥️♥️♥️♥️👊🏻 #allforone #oneforall ♥️”. Check out Sussanne Khan's post on social media:

Richa Chadha's Section 375 trailer out

The makers of Section 375 movie released its trailer online on August 13, 2019. It features Richa Chadha and Akshay Khanna in the lead roles as they touch upon Section 375 of the Indian Penal Code. The trailer showcases Meera, a junior costume designer, telling details of a sexual assault case. She accuses Rohan Ravi Khurana of the same. However, Meera has to face harsh questions related to the assault. Later on, Richa Chadha represents the young girl. Check out the trailer of Richa Chadha's movie:

Akshay Kumar not finalised for Ikka

Jagan Shakti was working on his forthcoming venture Ikka during this time. He revealed that the makers did not finalise the lead actors for the movie. The previous year, there were rumours about Akshay Kumar collaborating with the director. Jagan Shakti had previously worked with Akshay Kumar for Mission Mangal. But the filmmaker denied choosing the cast for Kaththi remake. Jagan Shakti told PTI that the leading actor was in the discussion process, while he had completed with the writing work. The director added that Akshay Kumar was busy, so they had not finalised the stars.

