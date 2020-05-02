Kapil Sharma's Twitter Banter To Abhishek's 'joke' Remark; Events Of 'this Day, That Year'

From Kapil Sharma’s interview request to Shreya Ghoshal to Abhishek Bachchan’s joke comment, many events in the past few years have made headlines. Here is a compilation of some of the events that were highly discussed.

Kapil Sharma's reaction to Shreya Ghoshal

Comedian-turned-actor Kapil Sharma's coming timing is unbeatable and he gave a teaser of the same on Twitter in an interaction with singer Shreya Ghoshal. Kapil revealed in the tweet that he had been waiting to interview Shreya for four years and what followed was an unmissable rib-tickling exchange of tweets between the two celebrities. Take a look:

N what about our show Shreya? 🙈 I know it’s not a good way to approach but ur fans including me 🤗 r waiting from last 4 years 🙈 whenever u r comfortable.. pls do come 🙏 https://t.co/A8dDGssu7I — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) May 2, 2019

🙈 Ji!! I know @KapilSharmaK9 ji! You got me cornered 😂 Kuchh karte hain! 🤗 You know me na, thoda recluse types :) https://t.co/lTvQK6K7vY — Shreya Ghoshal (@shreyaghoshal) May 2, 2019

Wait .. let me google first to know the meaning of “recluse” 🙈 hahahahaha .. whenever u r comfortable.. u will have fun 🤗 promise 🤝 https://t.co/KCFbF6OUIu — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) May 2, 2019

Kiara Advani cuts her hair

In a video shared earlier in 2019, Kiara Advani was seen explaining her hair problems with a rap song. However, what shocked her fans was when the actor chopped off her hair suddenly. Take a look at the video:

A man who posed as Salman khan's brother-in-law arrested

In May 2018, A 27-year-old real estate agent was arrested by Mumbai Crime Branch cyber cell for posing as Salman Khan’s brother-in-law, Aayush Sharma. Reportedly, the accused was charged with duping people by promising them film roles or by promising admission of their children to Dhirubhai Ambani International School.

Abhishek Bachchan's 'joke' controversy

In conversation with a leading news journalist, Abhishek Bachchan remarked that he was not happy with the kind of work he was doing then. Adding to the same, Abhishek revealed that he does not want to be remembered just as a joke.

