When Salman Khan Called Off His Wedding In 1999 Despite Cards Been Given Out?

Weddings in Bollywood define glamour and opulence. Whenever a star from the industry ties the knot, pictures and clips from the grand affair storm the internet in no time. While fans were intrigued to hear the big news about Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding, some also outpoured excitement about Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora's marriage. However, did you ever know, Bollywood's Bhaijaan Salman Khan was about to get married in 1999 but called it off last minute?

When Salman Khan cancelled his wedding in 1999

For years, Salman Khan's endearing relationship with his family, his nephews and co-stars, has made fans wonder why the actor is not married yet. Salman Khan's marriage is quite the topic asked by fans during his events. But if reports are to be believed, the 54-year-old, who is currently rumoured to be dating Iulia Vantur, had almost got hitched in 1999 but changed his decision last minute.

As per reports, when Salman Khan's fellow friend Sajid Nadiadwala appeared on a television show, the producer-director was quizzed about Salman Khan's marriage. To which, Sajid had revealed that he was ‘this close’ to tie the knot. Moreover, Sajid stated that the Bharat actor was keen on getting married in 1999 and had a girl too. Interestingly, Salman planned to get hitched on his father’s birthday in November. Salman and Sajid reportedly decided to get married on the same date too. The wedding cards were distributed and just five or six days before the wedding, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor Salman changed his mind at the end moment and called off the wedding as he was not in the mood.

Recently, Salman Khan plonked himself to the headlines as he was seen interrupting Iulia Vantur's live session on Instagram. Iulia Vantur also attended the star-studded screening of Salman Khan's Dabangg 3, ahead of which she was part of Arpita Khan Sharma and Aayush Sharma's anniversary celebrations too. The duo has been quarantining together at Salman's Panvel farmhouse which hints at their rumoured relationship.

