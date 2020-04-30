Unseen Pic Of The Day: Salim Khan Takes A Leaf Out Of Salman Khan's Book, Goes Shirtless

Salman Khan is currently at his Panvel farmhouse amid the COVID-19 lockdown with family and friends. Apart from Salman Khan and family, Jacqueline Fernandez, Iulia Vantur & Waluscha DeSousa are also reportedly staying with the actor at his farmhouse. While Salman Khan is enjoying his time, his father Salim Khan is at their Bandra home. The 'Kick' actor had recently shared that he was missing his father. Let us take a look at one unseen pic of Salim Khan that his son Salman Khan had shared on Instagram. Take a look.

Here is an unseen pic of Salim Khan which son Salman Khan shared

This is a throwback picture which actor Salman Khan had shared. Salman Khan had shared this picture in 2015 and in it, Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and their father can be seen shirtless as they show their toned bodies. Salman Khan captioned the picture by writing "My dad strongest. Salim khan(dullu) urff prince Saleem the original bajrangi bhaijaan, happy father's day daddy".

On work front

Salman Khan is reportedly preparing for his role in the film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai and the actor is keeping his weight in check. It is revealed that as soon as the lockdown ends, Salman Khan will be shooting for the climax of the film. He also is spending a lot of time at his home gym at the farmhouse and is also eating the right food and following a strict fitness routine.

