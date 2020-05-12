This Day That Year: Madhavan Shaves Off Beard & Other Events That Made The News

In the past few years, various things occurred that made headlines in the film industry. From R Madhavan shaving off his beard after two years; Himesh Reshammiya tying the knot with his girlfriend; to Amitabh Bachchan sharing his first look from a mystery thriller, numerous things happened this day. Here is a compilation of some of the events to recall.

1. R Madhavan’s gift for Mother’s Day

On the occasion of Mother’s Day, R Madhavan grabbed his fans’ attention by giving a special gift to his mother. He clean shaved after two years on his mom’s special request. The actor underwent a huge transformation and his new look is quite different. Madhavan’s social media fans applauded the change and cannot get enough of his clean-shaven look. Check out his Instagram post.

2. Shabana Azmi appreciates Saiyami Kher

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi shared a gorgeous photo of Saiyami Kher on her Twitter. She called her a chameleon in the caption accompanying the post. Her tweet garnered numerous responses from her fans and followers who revealed that they could not comprehend the difference between compliment and insult. Take a look at her viral post.

You are like a chameleon - look different in different photos https://t.co/howQtTZuPL — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) May 11, 2019

Can't comprehend differences between compliments and insults these days 🤔 — Gaurav Gupta (@gauravgupta1500) May 11, 2019

She's Beautiful .. Obvious Anupam Kher & Kiron Kher's Genes .. — Smita Azmi Fan .. (@MiraniDeepak) May 12, 2019

3. Alia Bhatt’s equation with Ranbir Kapoor

In an episode of a television show, Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt was questioned about her relationship status with Ranbir Kapoor. Her response was unmissable. According to reports, she blushed and hid her face in hands. However, Bhatt did not reveal her equation with Kapoor and said that even if there was something, she would not say anything as she did not want to accept those rumours.

4. Himesh Reshammiya married his girlfriend

According to reports, singer and actor Himesh Reshammiya tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend and television actor Sonia Kapoor in Mumbai. The wedding was solemnised in the presence of his friends and family members. Take a look at his pictures.

Many Congratulations To #HimeshReshammiya & #SoniaKapoor 👏 ... Wish You Both A Happy Married Life ☺ pic.twitter.com/szv4hoAToi — Radhika & Vinay (@SapruAndRao) May 11, 2018

5. Amitabh Bachchan unveiled his first look from Chehre

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan has a variety of films in his pipeline. He unveiled his first look from the film on social media. As per reports, the shooting for the movie titled Chehre began on May 10, 2020. He starred alongside Emraan Hashmi in the mystery flick. Take a look at his pictures. Earlier, the movie was slated to release on April 24, 2020. However, the date has been changed and it will hit the theatres on July 17, 2020.

T 3161 - Another meter down .. started new film with Rumi Jafry .. "CHEHRE" .. a long standing commitment, now fructifying .. pic.twitter.com/MesZ15w8Yx — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 12, 2019

New release date... #Chehre - starring #AmitabhBachchan and #EmraanHashmi - will now release on 17 July 2020... The change in date is due to a request made by the makers of #GulaboSitabo to avert a clash... #Chehre was earlier releasing on 24 April 2020... Here's a new glimpse: pic.twitter.com/zxFRboppGk — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 21, 2020

