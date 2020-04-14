R Madhavan Celebrates 20 Years Of 'Alaipayuthey', Thanks Fans For 'keeping Memories Alive'

Actor R Madhavan recently took to social media and celebrated the 20th anniversary of his debut film Alaipayuthey. Madhavan posted a collage of some of the moments from the film. Alaipayuthey is considered to be a cult classic film in the Tamil film industry’s history.

R Madhavan celebrates 20 years of ‘Alaipayuthey’

R Madhavan is one of the most popular actors in the South Indian film industry. Apart from working in the South Indian Film industry, R Madhavan also made a name for himself in the Hindi film industry. He has starred in several blockbuster films over the years.

The 3 Idiots actor made his silver screen debut in the film Alaipayuthey. R Madhavan took to social media today, April 14, 2020, and celebrated the 20th anniversary of his debut film. Madhavan posted a beautiful collage of some stills from the movie. He also added a sweet caption to this tweet. He wrote, “20 years that flew by since the release of my debut film. #20yearsofalaipayuthey. Thank you all for keeping me and the memories alive.”

20 yers that flew by since the release of my debut film. #20yearsofalaipayuthey. Thank you all for keeping me and the memories alive . 🙏🙏🙏❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/Vr1VcrUde1 — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) April 14, 2020

R Madhavan starred alongside Shalini in this romantic cult classic film. This Tamil film was directed by Mani Ratnam and the film’s evergreen music was done by A.R. Rahman. The film’s cinematographer also tweeted on the R Madhavan starrer film’s 20th anniversary. He wrote, “#alaipayuthey April 14. Two decades of Alaipayuthey, fresh in the minds of viewers all around the world.”

#alaipayuthey

April 14

Two decades of Alaipayuthey,

Fresh in the minds of viewers all arounf the world . pic.twitter.com/Mws0OZMClD — pcsreeramISC (@pcsreeram) April 13, 2020

