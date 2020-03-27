R Madhavan Responds To A Hilarious Meme Showing His Transformation After 21-day Lockdown

The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi recently announced a 21-day lockdown across the country to contain the spread of coronavirus. With this in effect, many of our actors are busy at their homes spending some quality time with their families. There have also been many memes that have been created on the internet and this latest one of actor R Madhavan is just too hilarious. Read about the actor's response to the meme:

R Madhavan’s response to a hilarious meme about lockdown

Recently, a social media meme page shared a lockdown meme about R Madhavan and tagged the actor. The picture had two different pictures of the actor. One was a clean-shaved R Madhavan while the other one was his look from Rocketry: The Nambi Effect.

The second picture was a hilarious take on how one would come out after the 21-days lockdown. The picture had how the actor would look on day 1 versus how he would look on day 21. Take a look at the meme here.

Check out R Madhavan’s hilarious lockdown meme:

While spotting this meme on social media, R Madhavan immediately shared the same on his page as well. He shared a laugh on the meme. He also added that he is willing to go through this to save people from the deadly coronavirus.

Here is R Madhavan’s reply to the meme:

Ha ha ha .. Manzoor hai.. desh aur Maanav hith mein -Manzoor hai.🙏🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/XPbbOW77lc — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) March 25, 2020

On the work front, R Madhavan is currently gearing up for his next film, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. The film is based on the life of a former scientist at ISRO, Nambi Narayanan. R Madhavan will be donning the hat of the lead actor, producer and director for the film.

