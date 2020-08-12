This Day That Year: Sara Ali Khan Celebrates 24th Birthday On The Sets Of 'Coolie No 1'

Numerous events have made headlines in the last couple of years on this day. From Sara Ali Khan celebrating her 24th birthday on the sets of Coolie No 1 to Ranveer Singh acing the intense look, here is a compilation of some of the events which happened in the past on this day. Read on:

Sara Ali Khan celebrates birthday on Coolie No 1 sets

Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan celebrated her 24th birthday with the cast and crew of Coolie No 1, on the movie sets. The actor stayed in Bangkok for the first schedule of the film and refused to take a day off on this occasion. So, her photos went viral on social media in no time. In the pictures, Khan is visible cutting her birthday cake as Varun Dhawan, David Dhawan, Amrita Bhagnani, and Jackky Bhagnani, among other people, are cheering for the star. Check out some of Sara Ali Khan’s photos with the cast and crew members of Coolie No 1.

Ranveer Singh looks dapper in a formal ensemble

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh took to social media and shared a formal look on this day. The actor created a collage of two similar pictures to fit the frame. He looked dapper in an all-white ensemble. Ranveer Singh styled his hair and flaunted his bearded look in the photo. It garnered more than 11.9 lakh likes and numerous comments from fans and followers on the platform. Among others, Ranveer Singh’s wife Deepika Padukone stole the limelight with her response to the post. She wrote ‘Stop it’ with a series of love-filled emoticons. Check out Ranveer Singh’s photo on Instagram:

Tabu, Ishaan Khatter joins the cast of A Suitable Boy

Bollywood actors Tabu, Ishaan Khatter, and debutante Tanya Maniktala joined the cast of Mira Nair’s adaptation of Vikram Seth’s A Suitable Boy. The drama revolves around a college student Lata in 1951. It charts the fortunes of four large families and explores India and its culture. Meanwhile, Ishaan Khatter bagged the role of Maan, a cheerful young lad, who lived life to the fullest, much to the concern of his politician father. But he has an infatuation towards Saaeda Bai (Tabu).

Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl trailer out

The trailer of Ayushmann Khurrana’s Dream Girl launched on this day the previous year. It features the actor with a distinct look and voice. Ayushmann Khurrana is visible acing the role of a small-town man. The trailer starts with a Ramleela scene, in which the actor plays Sita. He shares the screen space with Nushrat Bharucha, his love interest. However, problems begin when Ayushmann Khurrana’s character starts working as a call girl and names himself Pooja. Check out the trailer:

