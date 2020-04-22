This Day That Year: Sonakshi Sinha On Kalank's BO To Deepika's Intimate Scene In Chhapaak

Many events happened on this day in the past few years which made headlines in Bollywood. From Sonakshi Sinha’s reaction to Kalank’s poor box office performance; Deepika Padukone’s intimate scene with Vikrant Massey becoming viral; Milind Soman’s wedding pictures with Ankita Konwar; to Pooja Bhatt’s criticism over Amitabh Bachchan’s statement, various things occurred this day. Therefore, we have compiled some of them for you to recall. Have a look at the previous happenings.

Here’s everything that happened on this day that year

1. Sonakshi Sinha reacted to the poor performance of 'Kalank’ at Box Office

According to a report, Sonakshi Sinha considered herself an indistinctive performer. Therefore, she looked forward to giving her best even if the film is a failure. Sinha revealed that she did not worry about the aspects of films that are not under her control. She told PTI, “Every film is important to me. I hope, wish and pray every film does well. It is bad luck that the last couple of films did not work out. But I don’t lose hope, I always look forward to doing my best.”

2. Deepika Padukone’s intimate scene with Vikrant Massey from the sets of Chhapaak

Deepika Padukone stunned everyone as she shared her first look from Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak on Instagram and Twitter. Later on, an intimate video of the actor kissing her co-star Vikrant Massey went viral on the internet. The duo was shooting a romantic scene on the terrace. Padukone portrayed the acid attack survivor, Laxmi Aggarwal. The latter played the role of her lover Alok Dixit, a journalist-turned-social activist.

3. Milind Soman’s wedding photos with Ankita Konwar

Milind Soman tied the knots with his girlfriend Ankita Konwar, the previous year. They had been quite open about their relationship. However, the duo never came forward to confirm the news of their wedding. Their Mehendi and the wedding ceremony photos at Alibaug surfaced on the internet shortly after the event. Take a look.

4. Pooja Bhatt criticised Amitabh Bachchan

Two years ago, Amitabh Bachchan refused to comment on the Kathua rape case, the horrific incident which shook the country. He was not only late to comment on the same but also showed reluctance to take over the issue. It garnered lots of criticism from the netizens and the celebrities alike. Similarly, Pooja Bhatt came forward and reminded him of the Amitabh Bachchan movie, Pink. She took to Twitter and wrote, “I can’t help being reminded of a film called #Pink. Can our images on screen please be reflected in reality?" Earlier, Bachchan had revealed that he felt disgusted to even talk about the rape incident.

I can’t help being reminded of a film called #Pink. Can our images on screen please be reflected in reality? 🙏 https://t.co/JHnc8PLDXY — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) April 20, 2018

