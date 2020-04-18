Sonakshi Sinha To Deepika Padukone; Bollywood Divas Share Post-lockdown Plans

Amid the nationwide lockdown in India, many stars who are locked indoors from the past few weeks are opening up about their post lockdown plans. Bollywood divas Sonakshi Sinha, Pooja Hegde, Malaika Arora and many others revealed their post-lockdown plans through their social media accounts. Read on to know what they are missing the most amid the quarantine.

Post-lockdown plans of Bollywood divas

Sonakshi Sinha to dive into an ocean

A few weeks back, actor Sonakshi Sinha took a little break from social media. After joining it back, she expressed her gratitude and thanked her 19 million followers. Sharing a throwback diving video, she gave a sneak peek into her post lockdown plans in the caption. Her caption read, 'After 8 days of social media distancing, diving right in to thank all 19 MILLION of you for following me 😘 this video is a #throwback and also what i would like to do once all this is over!'

Pooja Hegde will visit her grandmother

In a media interaction, actor Pooja Hegde revealed her post lockdown plans. Pooja Hegde mentioned that she will visit her grandmother once the lockdown is over. The Housefull 4 actor also said that she wants to meet one of her friends, who lives in Andheri. Further, she listed out her favourite restaurants.

Deepika Padukone will rush to meet family

Deepika Padukone is spending her time during the coronavirus lockdown in her house in Mumbai with husband and actor Ranveer Singh. The Piku actor was asked in a recent interview about the first thing she will do when the current situation comes under control. In an emotional reply, Padukone said that she will go and meet her family.

Sonam Kapoor's plan is perfect for many

Sonam Kapoor was craving for panipuri and chaat amid the nationwide lockdown. The Aisha actor, who is under home quarantine in Delhi, took to Instagram and posted how she is ready to spend all her money on chaat after lockdown ends. Check out her post below:

