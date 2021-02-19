'This Is Just A Beginning': Pankaj Fulfills Childhood Dream Of Playing Musical Instrument

Versatile actor Pankaj Tripathi who has created a mark with his stellar performance in the mainstream cinema recently expressed his love for his childhood dream. Pankaj took to Instagram and shared a video while playing a musical instrument called the handpan. Having learned in a matter of just five days by himself, the actor in the video plays the instrument like a pro and amazed his fans.

Pankaj Tripathi shows off his childhood passion

Pankaj who slips into the shoes of any character starting from playing a father in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl to a goon and gangster in Mirzapur, stole the heart of his fans again with his impeccable style of playing the instrument. Keeping his hobbies alive despite his hectic schedules, the actor shared the video and wrote, “earning never ends... This is just a beginning. Thankyou @mantrahandpans earphones recommended.”

Apart from the video, in an interview with Hindustan Times, the actor recalled an old incident associated with the instrument and shared how he was determined to learn it. Narrating the story, Pankaj said that in 2017, his film Newton went to the Berlin International Film Festival and after the team won an award, he traveled across Europe and visited a museum in Poland one time. Continuing, his story, the actor said that outside the museum, he spotted an artist playing the handpan on the streets which eventually struck his mind and he spent about half an hour just listening to him play and recording it.

Mesmerised by the beauty of the instrument and the soul-stirring sound that it produces, the 44-year-old actor said that it was at that moment that the beauty of the instrument got stuck in his mind. In search of a good coach and instrument who could train him, Pankaj found a wonderful handpan in India and his video is proof of the decision that he has put behind in learning and playing the instrument. While the video fetched him a lot of appreciation from his fans, the actor adds that he fell in love with the soothing sound of the instrument and would love to learn it properly. And he has already planned to go that extra mile for the same. At last, concluding with the joy of finding himself a coach to train him, the actor added that there is a trained professional in Pune who is willing to teach and guide him through online classes and he is too excited to learn the art of playing it.

