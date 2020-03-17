Alia Bhatt's Throwback Fangirl Moment With 'Thalaiva' Rajnikanth Is Too Good To Be Missed

Alia Bhatt had a memorable time as she turned 27 on Sunday by partying with her ‘girl gang’, best friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, sister Shaheen Bhatt, among others. And it was a similar atmosphere on social media, with wishes galore from celebrities. While her family posted adorable pictures of the Kalank star and stars too had sweet ways to convey birthday greetings, some of the interesting wishes were from Katrina Kaif and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.

However, on the same day, a throwback video of the actress was being circulated on social media wherein Alia was seen having a fangirl moment with superstar Rajinikanth at an event. In the video, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Arjun Kapoor can be seen too. Reportedly, the clip is a few years old and was taken at the Indian Super League opening ceremonies for which the Raazi actress had performed. Watch the video below-

Alia Bhatt's fangirl moment with Superstar Rajinikanth

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt climbed the ladder of popularity from her debut film Student of the Year itself in 2012. But it was her acting demeanour in 2016's blockbuster hit Udta Punjab, which cemented her place in Bollywood as a prodigious actor. Helmed by filmmaker Abhishek Chaubey, Udta Punjab dealt with the sensitive issue of drug abuse and drug trafficking in the state of Punjab.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will be next seen opposite her real-life beau Ranbir Kapoor in Ayan Mukerji's much-anticipated film Brahmāstra. It also stars veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan in a pivotal role. Brahmāstra will hit the theatres in the winters of December on 4th,2020.

