When Hrithik Roshan Had A 'fan Moment' With Michael Jackson; See Throwback Pic

Today is Michael Jackson's death anniversary and the world is paying obeisance to the King of Pop across the globe. Not only did he have an American fan following, but legends from all across the globe deeply venerated the singing sensation. As of date, the internet has gone berserk with Hrithik Roshan’s photo with the dancing mogul and King of pop Michael Jackson.

Although the content creator Viral Bhayani shared the Instagram post some time ago, fans love the picture even today. Bhayani captioned the post as, "Throwback picture of #hrithikroshan with #MichaelJackson when they both met in Los Angeles. Hrithik was shooting for his film Kites and on the same floor Michael too was shooting and that's how they met each other (sic)". The post is a throwback to the time when the Krrish actor Hrithik Roshan was shooting for the romantic thriller, Kites.

As per reports, Hrithik was on a filming schedule in Los Angeles when he had a surprising encounter with the King of Pop- MJ. According to a media portal, Jackson was the one who approached Hrithik. Hrithik was reportedly in his make-up room when he was approached by two bodyguards. The Kites actor was utterly shocked when he found out that the men were MJ’s bodyguards.

In an interview with a media portal, Hrithik said that he had been a huge fan of Michael Jackson since childhood. Hrithik also said that his father, Rakesh Roshan had requested to meet MJ in his mansion. However, to the actor’s surprise, Jackson himself visited Hrithik at the shoot location. Further, he also said that he had had a ‘fan moment with the King of pop’. As per reports, Jackson was shooting at the same location in Los Angeles.

Legend of Pop:

The legendary singer has truly made history in the field of music and dance. His songs like Bad, the Girl is Mine, Keep Your Head Up and Love Never Felt so Good are sung even today. Although the King of Pop has passed away, his memories will always be etched in fans' hearts.

Promo Image Source: Hrithik Roshan and Michael Jackson's Instagram

