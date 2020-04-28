Did Michael Jackson Want To Buy Marvel To Play The Role Of Spider-Man?

Michael Jackson will forever be remembered as the King Of Pop. But who knew that Michael Jackson's fans could have also seen him in the avatar of Spider-Man. Much to fans' surprise, King Of Pop wanted to play the character of Peter Parker in the Marvel films.

Michael Jackson wanted to buy Marvel?

In an interview with a news portal, Michael Jackson's nephew Taj Jackson revealed that his uncle made an attempt to buy Marvel, back in the 1990s. He mentioned that Michael Jackson was looking forward to buying Marvel and that he and Stan Lee had a discussion over it. But unfortunately, it did not happen, added Taj Jackson.

Further, Taj Jackson mentioned that the Smooth Criminal singer was a massive Marvel fan and he knew all the characters. He said that Michael Jackson did not only want to buy Spider-Man but he probably wanted to be Spider-Man. During the interview, Taj also admitted that it was difficult for him to picture his late uncle essaying the role of a superhero. But he also added that he would have been excited about it. Taj also revealed that Michael Jackson was a huge movie buff and loved when the characters came together.

However, after Michael Jackson's death in the year 2009, Stan Lee the co-creator of Spider-Man and Avengers spoke to the media, saying that Michael Jackson wanted to do a Spiderman film at the 2009 Comic-Con. According to reports, Stan Lee confirmed with a news publication that Michael Jackson wanted to buy Marvel back then because he wanted to play the role of Spider-Man. Further, when Stan Lee was asked if Marvel would be as successful if Michael Jackson had purchased it, Stan Lee answered saying that it may not have been as successful as Michael Jackson was not a great businessman.

