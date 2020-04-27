Tom Holland Aka Spider-Man To Host Marvel Movies Themed Quiz Online Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Actor Tom Holland has evidently become synonymous with his character of Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in recent years. The actor has emerged as a fan-favourite and can often be seen using his popularity for good causes. Tom has been previously seen visiting various children's hospitals to meet kids in full-costume to cheer them up. It is now revealed that the actor is yet again putting his fame to good use by trying to raise funds towards the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Tom Holland on Marvel quiz

Actor Tom Holland recently made an online appearance on the famous talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live where he revealed that he will be hosting a Marvel-themed quiz show which will aim at raising funds for various charities. The online quiz show is set up by the Brothers Trust which is being run by Holland's family. While on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Tom Holland also spoke about why the idea of a Marvel quiz came about.

The actor revealed that the online Marvel quiz is being organised in order to excite people while being bored during the coronavirus lockdown. The quiz also aims at bringing a sense of community to people and have a good time with them. The essential aim behind the Marvel quiz is to give people a sense of joy during dark times.

While speaking about the Brothers Fund, Tom Holland revealed that it is a fundraising vehicle to raise money which will be used to give charities that need support. But the actor also revealed that he and his family have been hesitant to ask money from the general public during these testing times, thus, they have been collectively doing the donations regularly too. ActroTom Holland will be seen portraying the role of Spider-Man in the third installment which will release in November 2021.

