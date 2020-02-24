Ishaan Khatter's Videos Prove The Actor's Chilled Out Attitude Is Super Relatable

Ishaan Khatter is an emerging Indian actor who has a lot to offer the industry. He made his acting debut with Majid Majidi's 2017 release Beyond The Clouds for which he received a lot of appreciation. He went on star in Shashank Khaitan's 2018 film Dhadak opposite Janhvi Kapoor. Take a look at why he made news today.

Ishaan Khatter wears Pizza is Life tee at the gym

Ishaan Khatter is the half-brother of Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor. The 24-year-old actor is a fitness enthusiast and is often seen coming out or going to the gym. He was spotted outside his gym today wearing a really unusual t-shirt. Take a look below.

Ishaan Khatter can be seen sporting a Pizza Is Life t-shirt walking out of the gym. He can be seen at his playful best as always. The Dhadak actor is always very friendly with the paparazzi and always takes time to pose for them. This was no different as he walked out donning the unconventional T-shirt with loose shorts and cool sneakers. He even wore a beanie on his head.

On the work front, Ishaan Khatter was last seen opposite Janhvi Kapoor in 2018 in the movie Dhadak. He has been away from the silver screen for 2 years now but reportedly signed a new film Khaali Peeli which is being helmed by Maqbool Khan. The film will also star Ananya Panday, Jaideep Ahlawat in pivotal roles and slated to release on June 12, 2020.

