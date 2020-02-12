Disha Patani Finds Tiger Shroff And Shraddha's Chemistry "hot" In 'Dus Bahane 2.0'

Disha Patani did not hold back her reaction after watching the chemistry between rumoured beau Tiger Shroff and his leading lady in Baaghi 3, Shraddha Kapoor. The reaction comes after the makers and Tiger Shroff took to social media to share the remix version of the original track Dus Bahane from film Dus, released back in 2005.

The original version saw Zayed Khan and Abhishek Bachchan grooving to the song. However, in the latest version, Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor are dripping with fierce chemistry.

The video song which goes by the name Dus Bahane 2.0 is proof that Shraddha Kapoor and Tiger Shroff have given it their all for the song. The video had exotic locations and luxurious props-from planes to helicopters and luxe pubs, the song has it all. There were even shots of a cold region as well.

Some of the dance moves are catchy and Shraddha Kapoor has performed them wearing shimmery and bold outfits. The dance break by Tiger Shroff is unmissable. Disha Patani reacted the same way as many fans of Tiger Shroff did. She commented, “So Hot”, with emojis on the video shared on Tiger’s Instagram.

Here is what Disha Patani commented on the video shared by Tiger Shroff

Snippet Credits: Tiger Shroff Instagram

Watch the full video of Dus Bahane 2.0 and know why Disha Patani was impressed:

Baaghi 3 is releasing on March 6, 2020. The film is the third part of Baaghi franchise. According to reports, Disha Patani will also be making a special appearance in the film. It is yet to be confirmed if it is in the form of a song or a cameo appearance in Baaghi 3.

