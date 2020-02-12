The Debate
Tiger Shroff And Shraddha Kapoor's 'Dus Bahane 2.0' From 'Baaghi 3' Loved By Netizens

Bollywood News

Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor are seeing grooving to the first track 'Dus Bahane 2.0' from 'Baaghi 3'. Read to know what fans say about the song

Written By Shakir Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
tiger shroff

The much awaited Baaghi 3 is an upcoming action thriller film directed by Ahmed Khan, starring Tiger Shroff, Riteish Deshmukh and Shraddha Kapoor in pivotal roles. The movie is the third instalment in the Baaghi franchise. Earlier the trailer of the film was released, which gain great responses. Now the first song from the movie, Dus Bahane 2.0 is out.

The track is a peppy dance number and a remake of popular song Dus Bahane. The new version is sung by Vishal & Shekhar Ft. KK, Shaan and Tulsi Kumar. The lyrics have been penned by Panchhi Jalonvi and music has been composed by Vishal & Shekhar. Check out what fans have to say about the song.

Also Read | 'Baaghi 3': 'Dus Bahane' Recreation Ready; Vishal, Who Objected To Earlier Version, Reacts

Dus Bahane 2.0 fans reactions:

Also Read | Tiger Shroff Says “Main Phod Dunga” In Baaghi 3, Opens Up A Floodgate Of Hilarious Memes

Also Read | Vishal-Shekhar On 'Dus Bahane' Remake In Baaghi 3: Doing Whatever We Can To Save Our Song

Dus Bahane 2.0 song

Also Read | Tiger Shroff Called "one Many Army" By Fans In 'Baaghi 3' Trailer; WATCH

After the success of Baaghi (2016), the film was turned into a franchise with Baaghi 2 (2018) and the makers announced the third film even before the releases of the second. Tiger Shroff plays the lead role as Ronnie in all three films, while Shraddha Kapoor will return to the franchise after the first film. Disha Patani played the leading lady in the second installment. Baaghi 3 is slated to release on March 6, 2020.

 

 

Published:
