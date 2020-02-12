Tiger Shroff And Shraddha Kapoor's 'Dus Bahane 2.0' From 'Baaghi 3' Loved By Netizens

The much awaited Baaghi 3 is an upcoming action thriller film directed by Ahmed Khan, starring Tiger Shroff, Riteish Deshmukh and Shraddha Kapoor in pivotal roles. The movie is the third instalment in the Baaghi franchise. Earlier the trailer of the film was released, which gain great responses. Now the first song from the movie, Dus Bahane 2.0 is out.

The track is a peppy dance number and a remake of popular song Dus Bahane. The new version is sung by Vishal & Shekhar Ft. KK, Shaan and Tulsi Kumar. The lyrics have been penned by Panchhi Jalonvi and music has been composed by Vishal & Shekhar. Check out what fans have to say about the song.

Dus Bahane 2.0 fans reactions:

#DusBahane2 is out and its a CHARTBUSTER. Originality of the song is still intact, Tiger Dance moves are fantastic as always. Grandeur of the song is lavish . #Baaghi3 #DusBahane https://t.co/m9nJgUoPor — Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) February 12, 2020

Good thing about #DusBahane is that they have retained original singers voice, Tiger is brilliant as always when it comes to dance, and Shraddha is looking super hot in that Semi WonderWoman kind of outfit, overall song will work big time for the film, #Baaghi3 @NGEMovies — Rohit Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) February 12, 2020

#DusBahane 2.0 song will further agglomerate the the buzz of film to huge level! Fans will get goosebumps. Huge chartbuster Aa Raha Hoon! #DusBahane #Baaghi3 pic.twitter.com/ELgQNcLl10 — Hamzah Bhuta (@Hamzah_Bhuta) February 11, 2020

None can come close to the orginal Dus Bahane's charm, beats and vibes!!!



Even if you make the song's original composers remix it with original singers. Nope not happening!



Here i watched the song again, you all can watch it too: https://t.co/F0R4SfLbqk#DusBahane pic.twitter.com/pe7VYcaFwO — Saniya SAHEJ Dhawan 💃 (@saaniisweet) February 12, 2020

Dus Bahane 2.0 song

After the success of Baaghi (2016), the film was turned into a franchise with Baaghi 2 (2018) and the makers announced the third film even before the releases of the second. Tiger Shroff plays the lead role as Ronnie in all three films, while Shraddha Kapoor will return to the franchise after the first film. Disha Patani played the leading lady in the second installment. Baaghi 3 is slated to release on March 6, 2020.

