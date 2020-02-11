Tiger Shroff Wears A Vest That Has A Disha Patani Connection; See Pics

Tiger Shroff's new poster of upcoming film Baaghi 3, which will be the third instalment to the Baaghi franchise, released a couple of days ago. The film will replace Disha Patani with Shraddha Kapoor, and fans are eagerly waiting for the theatrical release of the film. Shroff was spotted recently by the paparazzi at a dubbing studio in Juhu in a vest, and it has a Disha Patani connection.

Tiger Shroff’s vest has a Disha Patani connection?

Fans and paparazzi spotted Tiger Shroff at a Juhu studio wearing a tank top which had a print of a fictional anime character of it. The character was from an anime called Dragon Ball Super and was none other than the lead character of the show called Goku.

Dekh.. jungly tiger is here! All the best for your upcoming film bro lots of love pic.twitter.com/eQh695oaDY — A DECENT GUY (@gandallfDGrey) February 11, 2020

Disha Patani, on the other hand, is a big fan of the anime character Goku and has even named her pet dog after him, which is evident from one of her Instagram posts. It was a photo that featured her new pet dog, and the caption read, “Welcome Goku” Here is the post.

Goku and Tiger Shroff have a lot in common ranging from their perfect physique, their love for martial arts, and their love for food. There have been rumours in the past about Disha and Tiger being in a relationship but it has not been made official yet. Earlier, Tiger’s mother Ayesha Shroff was seen congratulating Patani, as her film Malang was garnering praise by the critics. Patani expressed her gratitude by sharing the post again, and captioned it as, “Love you aunty.”

On the work front, Tiger is currently busy promoting his upcoming film. For the unversed, Baaghi 3 is an upcoming Indian action thriller film directed by Ahmed Khan. It is produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Fox Star Studios. It will also feature Riteish Deshmukh in the lead role. The film is set to release on March 6, 2020.

