Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness is a Netflix documentary that explores the world of exotic animal owners, who are involved in more than just acquiring animals for their private zoos. This story revolves around Joe Exotic and his nemesis Carole Baskinwhose years-long feud reaches its breaking point. This documentary has caused havoc among the audience and fans are all questioning and sharing their take on the disappearance of Carole Baskin's second husband.

Tiger King's Carole Baskin, Joe Exotic and others: Where is the cast now?

Carole Baskin

Carole Baskin slammed the Tiger King as 'salacious and sensational' after its premiere because it covers the disappearance of her second husband, Don Lewis. She refuted the claims in a statement that the makers devoted an entire segment to 23-year-old lies suggesting that she was involved in her husband's disappearance. Carole Baskin continues to run her Big Cat Rescue animal sanctuary in Florida, where she lives with her third husband, Howard Baskin.

ALSO READ | Fact Check: Netflix & Amazon Prime Giving Free Subscriptions During Coronavirus Lockdown?

Joe Exotic

Joe Exotic is currently serving a 22-year prison sentence for hiring a hitman to kill Baskin. Just recently, he filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Interior and the U.S. Federal Wildlife Service for more than $70,000 claiming that they added "generic tiger" to the endangered species list to target businesses like his. Joe Exotic is seeking an additional amount of money from Jeff Lowe and several of his former colleagues for planting evidence against him.

Jeff Lowe

Joe Exotic recruited Jeff Lowe to save the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park from Baskin's efforts to shut it down but the former friends had a falling out. The zoo is still open and is now in Lowe's name. He now plans to move the park to a different location in Oklahoma and rename it as Oklahoma Zoo.

ALSO READ | Netflix Not Working? Here Is Everything You Need To Know About The Outage Problem

Bhagavan 'Doc' Antle

Antle is the man that Joe Exotic calls his mentor in the series and is also the owner of Myrtle Beach Safari. He raised quite some eyebrows with his polygamist lifestyle as he was involved with multiple female partners at the zoo. Doc Antle is currently still running his T.I.G.E.R.S park in Myrtle Beach.

John Finlay

John Finlay was apparently married to Joe Exotic at the same as his late husband Travis Maldonado. It later came to light that Finlay is not gay and was actually having an affair with an employee at the zoo that led to her pregnancy. Since then, Finlay has gotten a new set fo teeth and is currently in a relationship with a woman and lives in Texas.

ALSO READ | What To Watch On Netflix In March - 'Tiger King' & Other Shows To See This Month

ALSO READ | Netflix’s New Docu-series 'Tiger King' Leaves Internet Hooked Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.