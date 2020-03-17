What To Watch On Netflix In March - 'Tiger King' & Other Shows To See This Month

With the new pandemic called Coronavirus, people are required to practice social distancing for a number of days. The disease that spreads mostly through human contact needs social distancing to stop its spreading. People worldwide are advised to isolate themselves. However, this time can be increasingly boring without sufficient activity indoors, like watching movies and series on OTT platforms. Netflix is adding new content for the month of March, some documentaries even to probably help people from getting bored. For all those who are eager to know what to watch on Netflix, here are few documentaries they can add to their watch-list:

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness

This documentary has been filmed over a span of five years. It is based on the life of Joe Schreibvogel, known to the world as Joe Exotic, the self-proclaimed Tiger King. The characters of Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness are drug kingpins, con-men, and cult leaders all of who share a fascination for the big cats. However, the Carole Baskin brings trouble in their paradise threatening to put them out of business. He is an animal activist and owns a big cat sanctuary. For all those wondering what to watch during the social distancing due to COVID-19, Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness will release on Netflix on March 20.

A Life of Speed: The Juan Manuel Fangio Story

A Life of Speed: The Juan Manuel Fangio Story is based on the life of F1 driver Juan Manuel Fangio. The documentary is basically a study conducted by the University of Sheffield in 2016. The study was based on delving deeper into the minds and psyche of Juan Manuel Fangio and other race car drivers like him to see what influenced them to risk their lives for the sport. In those days, these race car drivers raced at the same speed as today but with minimal safety and many did not even make it to the final season of the race. Like Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, A Life of Speed: The Juan Manuel Fangio Story is also releasing on Netflix on March 20.

Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution

Crip Cramp: A Disability Revolution is a documentary that revolves around a camp for specially-abled children that turned their lives and brought about a revolution. It has been directed by Emmy Award winner, Nicole Newnham and Jim LeBrecht. Executive Producers for Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution includes former US President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama, Howard Gertler, Tonia Davis and Priya Swaminathan. This Netflix documentary is slated to be released on March 25.

