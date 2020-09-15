Tiger Shroff Aces Multiple Air Flips As Debut Song 'Unbelievable' Plays In Background

Even in a quarantined situation like this one, Indian celebrities never fail to entertain their fans. There are some Indian artists, who against all odds, are continuing to get a smile on the faces of their fans. One such entertaining actor is Tiger Shroff who has often been spotted posting fitness and workout videos of how he is spending his time amid the global pandemic. Recently, Tiger Shroff posted a video of himself doing an air flip multiple times that left fans awestruck.

Also Read | Interesting facts about Shraddha Kapoor & Tiger Shroff's 'Baaghi' and 'Baaghi 3'; read

Tiger Shroff’s stunning air flips

Tiger Shroff is one of the very active celebrities on social media. He has often been spotted posting goofy pictures and videos of himself and has always proved himself to be a complete entertainment package. The actor, who is most commonly known for his great action, has been posting dance and workout videos throughout the lockdown.

On September 15, 2020, Tiger Shroff took to his official Instagram handle to share a video of himself acing multiple air flips. Having a soothing background sound of his upcoming music video, Unbelievable, the actor did not give the post any caption.

Also Read | Shraddha Kapoor And Tiger Shroff Starrer 'Baaghi' Bloopers; Check Out

Just as Tiger Shroff shared the video on his social media, the post went viral on the internet in no-time. The post gained over one lakh twenty-two thousand views within just a few minutes. Fans have spammed the comment section of the post as they are on “fire” after seeing the actor doing such great stunts.

Also Read | Tiger Shroff’s Sweet Birthday Wish For His Trainer Nadeem Akhtar; See Here

In the recent past, Tiger Shroff has shared the teaser of his upcoming music video that is his first debut song Unbelievable. In the teaser posted by the actor, a monochrome frame can be seen set in which he is seen holding a mic as he softly shakes a leg while singing a song. The music of the song is playing in the background of the video, and the actor can be seen donning a formal look with a shirt, tie and trousers.

Tiger Shroff's look is completed with a pair of sunglasses. He shared the video with the caption, " Hey guys here’s the teaser of my first song, hope you guys like it ðŸ˜Š and just want to say that #YouAreUnbelievable. â¤ï¸ #UnbelievableTeaser@bgbngmusic @punitdmalhotra @gauravxwadhwa @iamavitesh @dgmayne @paresshss @santha_dop". The track has been penned by Avitesh and DJ Mayne. The song has been directed by Punit Malhotra. Unbelievable will be presented by Big Bang Music.

Also Read | Shraddha Kapoor And Tiger Shroff Starrer 'Sab Tera’ BTS Video A Must-watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.