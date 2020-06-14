Shraddha Kapoor And Tiger Shroff Starrer 'Sab Tera’ BTS Video A Must-watch

Shraddha Kapoor is one of the finest actors in Bollywood today. Some of Shraddha Kapoor's most prominent films include Haider, Ek Villain, ABCD 2, Stree, Saaho, Chhichhore and more. Shraddha Kapoor entered the Bollywood industry with Leena Yadav’s Teen Patti (2010) and rose to fame with Mohit Suri’s Aashiqui 2 (2013), alongside Aditya Roy Kapur.

In 2016, Shraddha Kapoor played the lead character in Sabir Khan’s Baaghi, alongside Tiger Shroff. The plot of the film revolves around a martial arts student who seeks revenge after the murder of his master. The songs of the movie are one of the greatest reasons for the success of the movie. Here are the behind the scenes from one of the most popular songs from the movie Sab Tera. Read ahead to know-

Sab Tera’s behind the scenes

Sab Tera is a melodious song from the movie Baaghi. The song features Shraddha Kapoor and Tiger Shroff. The song is sung by Shraddha Kapoor and Armaan Malik and composed by Amaal Malik.

In the video, the director of the movie, Sabbir Khan revealed that the song is shot in Krabi and also that it is his most favourite songs. Shraddha Kapoor and Tiger Shroff are seen goofing around in the waters, in between shots. Actor, Tiger Shroff has revealed that Sab Tera is one of his favourite songs, and probably the most romantic and melodious tracks they have in the movie. Shraddha Kapoor also said that it is a very cute and romantic song. The director revealed that they needed a very simple, melodic, and romantic song for this segment in the movie and that he just got drawn to the simplicity of the song.

Tiger Shroff said that he had the best time shooting Sab Tera, as they were on an island called Krabi and he is a beach type of a guy and he loves swimming and being around the beaches. Sabbir Khan revealed that the song was shot over a course of four days, and he tried to put a different island every day. Shraddha Kapoor said that the song has very beautiful visuals and the song comes at a very romantic moment in the movie between Tiger Shroff’s character, Ronny and Shraddha Kapoor’s character, Sia.

