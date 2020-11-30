Tiger Shroff Believes Only Prateik Babbar Can Pull Off A Half-red And Half-black Look

Tiger Shroff on Monday took to his Instagram handle to wish actor Prateik Babbar on his birthday. Though the wishes came in late, the picture shared by Tiger of Prateik took all the spotlight.

Tiger wrote that only he could pull the half black and half red look so well. Prateik celebrated his birthday on November 28 and the two featured in the movie Baaghi 2.

Prateik's sister Juhi Babbar revealed his pet name and wrote, "Hello PRATEIK BABBAR, my HOTTIE baby brother! Wish u a superrrrrr birthday Just look at pic 1 1996 TU ITNA BADA KAB HO GAYA MY PITLUUUUU. SORRY SORRY...was "Pitlu" a No-No on social media?? Too late now....love u & missssing u ! Achha achha shoot kar ke jaldi jaldi aao and then we party ( corona time party, matlab family meal at Nepathya-Babbar house with some mom's specialities followed by some yum cake & desserts Not ur sugarless, glutenfree, cacao cake plssss, that u insist on feeding us Lovvvvve u." [sic]

On the work front, Prateik Babbar will be seen in John Abraham starrer Mumbai Saga

