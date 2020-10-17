Prateik Babbar Remembers His 'gorgeous Mama' Smita Patil On Her 65th Birthday Anniversary

Bollywood actor Prateik Babbar on Instagram poured out love for his mother, late actor Smita Patil on her 65th birth anniversary on Saturday. He shared some beautiful portraits of his mother and captioned each of the photos with the word 'Ma' written in Hindi. Prateik Babbar wished his late mother through the caption as he wrote, "happy 65th birthday to my gorgeous mama!" while fans and friends dropped hearts for the heartfelt tributes across all the posts.

Prateik's father, veteran actor and politician Raj Babbar also shared a mesmerizing photo of Smita Patil on Instagram to mark her birth anniversary on Saturday. Raj wrote alongside the image, “An artist of incomparable genius, a person with such an emotional soul - fondly remembering Smita today on her birthday. You had such a short journey & yet your captivating presence is felt by all whose life you touched. Your influence has been so meaningful. #SmitaPatil.”

Raj was married to theatre personality Nadira Zaheer when he got into a relationship with Smita Patil whom he later married without divorcing Nadira. Raj got back with Nadira after Smita’s death. They also have two children - Juhi and Arya. Smita soon passed away after giving birth to their son Prateik.

Smita began her journey as a television newscaster.and made her Bollywood debut with Mere Saath Chal in 1974. Shyam Benegal’s directorial Nishant (1975) brought her smoldering intensity into the focus and soon she became one of the most prominent faces of the super quartet of the parallel cinema movement of Hindi films, including Shabana Azmi, Om Puri and Naseeruddin Shah.

Smita featured in several critically acclaimed films including Manthan (1976), Bhumika (1977), Gaman (1978), Aakrosh (1980), Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyon Aata Hai (1980), Arth (1982), Bazaar (1982), Ardh Satya and Mandi (1983) to name a few.

