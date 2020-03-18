Disco Dancer 2.0 Fan Reactions: 'Tiger Shroff Is Electrifying'

Tiger Shroff is popular for his dancing moves and has amazed many with them. The Baaghi star's appearance in a new single I Am A Disco Dancer 2.0 is fast becoming the talk of the town. The track is a recreation of the iconic song I Am A Disco Dancer from the 1982 film Disco Dancer starring Mithun Chakraborty. It is still fresh in many minds.

I Am A Disco Dancer 2.0 is sung by Benny Dayal. Anjaan has penned the lyrics. Music is composed by well-known duo Salim-Sulaiman. Bosco Leslie Martis has choreographed Tiger Shroff for the dance number. Check out what fans say about the song.

Also Read | Tiger Shroff Shows Off His 'superhero' Look In 'Disco Dancer 2.0'

I Am A Disco Dancer 2.0 song reactions

Absolutely loved this one song today and always, 💯👍 #discodancer out now with some extraordinary him move's 💕💕 @iTIGERSHROFF killing it again. He's macho man. @Benny_Dayal take a bow 👍👍 @AyeshaShroff 💯💥 #DiscoNeverDies guys check out. pic.twitter.com/RYgqZjYX1l — SORRU SINGH ⚡ (@ImsorruSingh) March 18, 2020

Also Read | Tiger Shroff Shows Off His New Dance Moves In The Poster For 'Disco Dancer 2.0'

Kamal dance kiya hai bhai 😍😍😍

Best dancer... Ur moves always make me dancing.... pic.twitter.com/BOEVgbdihK — tigerholic_kush (@rebelforlov) March 18, 2020

Excellent Song...Awesome choreography....Well Done Tiger...Keep up the spirit..👍🌹 pic.twitter.com/4Dwb62jHr6 — Rashmi Bobde (@BobdeRashmi) March 18, 2020

Also Read | Tiger Shroff Announces I Am A Disco Dancer 2.0 Song, Fans Are All Hearts

I Am A Disco Dancer 2.0 video

Also Read | Tiger Shroff Urges Fans To Wear A Mask & 'stay Safe' Amid Coronavirus Outbreak; See Pic

The Original I Am A Disco Dancer song features Mithun Chakraborty. It was sung by Vijay Benedict. Music was composed by well-known artist Bappi Lahiri. Now the recreated version is also enjoying a good responses mainly due to Tiger Shroff's performance.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.