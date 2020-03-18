The Debate
Disco Dancer 2.0 Fan Reactions: 'Tiger Shroff Is Electrifying'

Bollywood News

Disco Dancer 2.0 Fan Reactions are out as the song released. It features Tiger Shroff who got praises from the fans. Read to know what they say and more

Written By Shakir Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
disco dancer 2.0 fan reactions

Tiger Shroff is popular for his dancing moves and has amazed many with them. The Baaghi star's appearance in a new single I Am A Disco Dancer 2.0 is fast becoming the talk of the town. The track is a recreation of the iconic song I Am A Disco Dancer from the 1982 film Disco Dancer starring Mithun Chakraborty. It is still fresh in many minds. 

I Am A Disco Dancer 2.0 is sung by Benny Dayal. Anjaan has penned the lyrics. Music is composed by well-known duo Salim-Sulaiman. Bosco Leslie Martis has choreographed Tiger Shroff for the dance number. Check out what fans say about the song.

I Am A Disco Dancer 2.0 song reactions

I Am A Disco Dancer 2.0 video

The Original I Am A Disco Dancer song features Mithun Chakraborty. It was sung by Vijay Benedict. Music was composed by well-known artist Bappi Lahiri. Now the recreated version is also enjoying a good responses mainly due to Tiger Shroff's performance. 

 

 

First Published:
COMMENT
