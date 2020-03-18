Tiger Shroff's Sister Krishna Shroff And Eban Hyams Enjoy Romantic Time In Mizoram

Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna Shroff recently took the social media by storm when she shared a photo with her boyfriend. It was clicked when the two were in Dubai. Read on to know more about Krishna Shroff’s PDA moment with her boyfriend Eban Hyams:

Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna Shroff takes the internet by storm with this photo

Today, taking to her Instagram handle, Krishna Shroff posted a photo that was clicked in Aizwal, Mizoram, India. In the photo, fans can see that Krishna Shroff is kissing her boyfriend Eban Hyams on his cheek. Behind them, is Mizoram, in the night time and is seen all lit up. Here is the post.

Earlier on February 28, 2020, Krishna Jackie Shroff had posted a photo with her boyfriend Eban Hyams. In the photo, fans can see that the couple are at Atlantis, The Palm, in Dubai, and are kissing each other. She captioned the photo saying, “My favourite fish in the sea.” Here is the post:

Krishna Jackie Shroff has posted several photos of herself with her boyfriend Eban Hyams on her official social media handle. Earlier, on February 17, 2020, she had posted a photo that was clicked on the Bondi beach of Australia. In the post, fans can see the couple in the water, wearing swimsuits.

