Tiger Shroff Channels His Inner Chris Brown Grooving To 'New Flame', Leaves Fans Surprised

Tiger Shroff is in the prime of his career with back-to-back blockbuster successes with Baaghi, Baaghi 2, and War. Tiger Shroff is known for his dancing as well as athletics expertise due to which he performs his own stunts in the movie. Known for impressing audiences with his amazing dancing skills and acting prowess, Tiger Shroff is said to be one of the best nest action heroes in Bollywood and enjoys a massive fan following. Surprising fans and netizens, the actor shared a video of himself grooving to Chris Brown's song, New Flame. Grabbing the attention of social media users, the video is filled with excellent dance moves, with his style and expressions on-point! Take a look below-

Tiger Shroff grooves to Chris Brown's song:

Recently, he attempted a series of famous songs originally performed by his mentor Hrithik Roshan who he widely credits as his inspiration. Tiger shared his dancing videos to his social media account. See for yourself and tell us who danced better, the teacher or the student?

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff danced to the tunes of Ghungroo song from his latest movie War dancing on the popular hook step, originally performed by Hrithik Roshan in their film War. The well-known choreographer Piyush Bhagat has composed the dance sequence for this song version by Tiger. Meanwhile, the film did amazingly well at the Box Office and minted a total of Rs 200 crores at the ticketing counters.

Tiger Shroff is gearing up for the third installment of the Baaghi franchise for which he has shot in Serbia along with actors Shraddha Kapoor and Gully Boy fame Vijay Varma. The film is expected to release in theatres on March 6, 2020.

