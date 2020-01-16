When Tiger Shroff Went 'shirtless' In His Movies Like Salman Khan

Baaghi actor Tiger Shroff never fails to make fans go weak in the knees with his eye-popping style statements, which, every now and then, is made by wearing less rather than more. Check out the times when Tiger Shroff went shirtless, somewhat but not exactly the same as Salman Khan, in his movies.

Heropanti

Tiger Shroff's debut film performed averagely at the Box Office. According to reports, the film was able to collect a little over ₹52 Crore gross in India. It was reported that although the film did not perform great at multiplexes, it did relatively well at single screens. The film also marked the debut of Kriti Sanon.

Baaghi

The first film in the Baaghi series was a super hit at the box office. The film earned ₹76.34 Cr net in India, according to trade reports. Shraddha Kapoor was cast opposite Tiger Shroff in this movie.

Baaghi 2

The story of the film revolves around a battle-hardened army officer (played by Tiger Shroff) who goes in search of his ex-lover's child who is mysteriously kidnapped. The gripping entertainer was a sequel to Baaghi. Tiger Shroff was the male lead paired opposite his rumoured girlfriend, Disha Patani.

Student of the Year 2

Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday, and Tara Sutaria were seen sharing the screen space in this film. According to box-office reports, Student Of The Year 2 earned relatively less as compared to the first movie in the franchise. The film earned a net total of ₹68.91 Cr. According to reports, the film was average at the Box Office.

War

War is the highest-grossing film of 2019, which crossed the collections of Kabir Singh. According to various reports, the film has earned over ₹400Cr worldwide. The movie saw two of the industry's most celebrated co-actors, Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff together on the big screen for the first time.

