Tiger Shroff Shares BTS Footage From 2016 Film 'Baaghi', Hails Stuntmen As 'real Heroes'

Tiger Shroff has stunned one and all with jaw-dropping action sequences in almost all of his films till date. The actor, who has an honorary fifth-degree black belt in Taekwondo and is trained in other forms of martial arts, however, has a special note for the stuntmen in his films. Earlier on Sunday, Tiger took to his Twitter account and shared a BTS video of his practice session for the 2016 action thriller film Baaghi where he can be seen in an action mode in both, indoor and outdoor locations.

Highest respect to all the fighters and stuntmen who work in action films all over the world 🙏🙌 as an action hero if there’s one thing i’ve learned, is that the guys reacting to my hits and/or taking them are the real heroes. #baaghi #bts #throwback pic.twitter.com/aiJZz1841N — Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) April 21, 2020

Earlier last week, Tiger had shared another old video of his training days where he can be seen doing continuous backflips and somersaults as a part of his training. He also revealed that he would puke after every session of the training he was undergoing as it was very uncomfortable for him and still gets dizzy watching the videos from his initial training days. He wrote, "I get dizzy just watching this, not the most comfortable feeling, i remember puking after every session. But i guess it was all worth it in the end. Old training footage."

What's next for Tiger Shroff?

The actor was seen last in the Ahmed Khan directorial Baaghi 3 along with Stree actor Shraddha Kapoor. The film opened to rave reviews especially for Tiger Shroff action sequences and was a hit at the box-office. The actor will feature next in the sequel to his debut film Heropanti which will go on the floors after the industry resumes operations that have been shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic across the globe.

