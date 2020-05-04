Tiger Shroff's 'Baaghi' Series dialogues Will Set Fans' Adrenaline Pumping; Check Them Out

Actor-dancer Tiger Shroff has managed to captivate the hearts of movie-goers with his amazing dance moves. He started his career with an action-comedy film Heropanti in 2014. However, the actor received much appreciation for the film Baaghi which released in the year 2016. The film recently completed its 4 years of release.

The super-hit film featured Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles. Later, the two sequels Baaghi 2 and Baaghi 3 were also released in the year 2018 and 2020 respectively. Apart from Tiger’s acting skills, his dialogues are also very popular among his fans. Here are a few dialogues from the action star's Baaghi series. Let's take a look at them.

Baaghi: A Rebel For Love (2016)

Agar tera mera koi connection hai, toh agli baar jab baarish hogi ... hum apne aap mil jayenge

Itni jaldi kya hai ... abhi toh maine start kiya hai

Mana mera tarika galat tha....par kya karun...Tumse bahut payaar karta hun.

Baaghi 2 (2018)

Joh yeh tera torture hai ... woh mera warm-up hai

Pather To Theek Tha Sir… Unhai Tiranga Nahe Jalana Chaheyai Tha…”

Problem Solve Karne Aya Hoon Badhanay Nahe

Tune sabkuch sahi kiya shergill, lekin bachhi galat chuni…

Brabari Ka Mauqa Day… Tujhai Fauj Ke Takat Dekhata Hoon

Baaghi 3 (2020)

Mujhpe aati toh main chhod deta ... mere bhai pe aati toh main phod deta

Agar mere bhai ko kuch hua na ... toh kasam hamare baap ki ... tumhare desh ko is duniya ke nakshe se mitta dunga

Log rishton mein hadein paar karte hai ... mera ek aisa rishta tha jiske liye maine sarhadein paar kardi

Joh uniform mein rehta hai, woh hamesha form mein rehta hai ... joh khaaki pehenta hai, wohi mujrimon ko khaak mein milata hai ... aur jiske kandhon pe stars hote hai, wohi asli superstar hota hai

