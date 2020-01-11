Tiger Shroff Gives Sneak Peek From Hrithik Roshan's Birthday Bash, Points To An Old Friend

Tiger Shroff has repeatedly expressed his fondness of Super 30 actor Hrithik Roshan through social media and otherwise by hailing him as his mentor and an inspiration. He attended Hrithik's birthday party on Friday along with a bunch of friends from the industry and posted a group photo through his Instagram handle. A certainly special guest appearance by an old co-star of Hrithik Roshan's had also been captured in the picture.

Take a look. Can you spot the Koi Mil Gaya star?

Pointing out to the moon in the sky, Tiger Shroff jokingly stated through the caption that the famous Koi Mil Gaya alien 'Jadoo' had also attended the party.

On the occasion of Super 30 actor's 46th birthday on Friday, Tiger posted a short clip featuring a group photo from Hrithik's birthday party with the sweetest words in the caption which read, "About last night celebrating the super hero’s big day! Jadoo made the party as well as you can see up there😍, wishing you happiness, amazing health and the best that life has to offer!".

Among the humans who attended the party were Suzanne Khan, actors Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani, Vaani Kapoor, Kunal Kapoor and others.

Hrithik had dominated the 2019 box office with his mega-hit, War. The massively popular action thriller starred Hrithik and Tiger Shroff in the lead roles and also featured Vaani Kapoor as the female lead. The film had been special for the Baaghi actor as it had brought him onscreen together with his role model Hrithik Roshan. The duo had been praised critically for their performance in the film.

What's next for the actors?

In 2020, however, Hrithik is rumoured to feature in Farah Khan's remake of the classic Amitabh Bachchan film Satte Pe Satta although nothing about the film has been officially confirmed. On the other hand, Tiger Shroff is gearing up for the third installment of the Baaghi franchise for which he has shot in Serbia along with actors Shraddha Kapoor and Gully Boy fame Vijay Varma. The film is expected to release in theaters on March 6, 2020.

