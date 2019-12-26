Hrithik Roshan Talks About Sequel Of 'War', Praises Tiger Shroff's Performance

War featuring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff turned out to be one of the biggest success of 2019. The film earned more than 300 crores at the box office with fans reportedly loving the action sequences in the film. With War, both Hrithik and Tiger's performances were praised. The film also ended on an open note stating that Hrithik's character is still on the run, hunting external forces which can potentially terrorize the country. So, fans are reportedly left with the question whether a sequel of War will happen and if Tiger Shroff will also be seen in the film.

Hrithik Roshan on sequel for War

Hrithik Roshan was recently speaking to an entertainment portal where he discussed having a successful year at the box office and working with Tiger Shroff. Though he was asked about a sequel for War, he swiftly changed the conversation as he did not wish to entice any conversations regarding a sequel for the film so soon. The actor was all praise for Tiger Shroff, he stated that he did cannot explain how impressed he was with Tiger's performance.

Hrithik shared that he was always motivated to do his best when Tiger was around on the sets as he was really eager to deliver the best performance he can. The actor believes that he gets ignited whenever he is around people who wish to constantly do better and Tiger Shroff was one of them. He added furthermore that he was very proud of Tiger as he was always trying and did not give up doing so till the shoots had wrapped. Hrithik also feels that talking about the sequel for War and the details about it at such an early stage would not be right. The actor would rather talk about the film when it is in production.

