Amid the ongoing speculations about Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding being held as an intimate ceremony in Mumbai, there has been no official confirmation by the actors or their family members which has left the fans disappointed. As the fans eagerly await the updates on their wedding, they have already begun creating funny memes on Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding one of which was recently shared by the Heropanti actor, Tiger Shroff.

Tiger Shroff is currently gearing up for the release of two of his highly-anticipated movies titled Heropanti 2 and Ganapath. While Heropanti 2 is set to hit the theatres on 29 April 2022, Ganapath is expected to go on floors on 23 December 2022.

Tiger Shroff reacts to hilarious Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor wedding meme

Tiger Shroff recently took to his official Instagram handle and posted a video meme from one of his movies in which he can be seen fighting against several goons all alone. The meme also included a caption that read, "photographer fighting 200 bodyguards at Ranbir Alia wedding for one reel." As the actor was left cracked up after watching the hilarious Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor wedding meme, he added laughing emojis on his Instagram stories to depict the same. Take a look at what he posted-

On the other hand, while everyone awaits the revelation of the wedding details and more, the fans of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor recently began an online petition requesting the couple to disclose their wedding dates for the love of their fans. The fans began the petition on a website, change.org, requesting the duo to reveal their wedding dates as they have been maintaining secrecy about the wedding for quite a long time.

The petition read, "While they both have publicly expressed their love for each other several times, they have been maintaining secrecy about the wedding. It has made us so disappointed. We wish to respect their privacy. But for the sake of the love of their fans, I would request them to reveal the details of wedding festivities, and outfits of each day to the paparazzi so that it reaches their millions of fans. It will give us so much joy, hope, and happiness!"

More about Alia-Ranbir's wedding

As per several media reports, it has been confirmed that Ranbir and Alia's nuptials will start on April 13 and extend till April 17. While the Mehendi, Cocktail, and Sangeet will take place at RK House in Mumbai, their wedding will take place at the Rockstar actor's Vastu residence. The guest list includes various celebrities from the industry including Aamir Khan, Ayan Mukerji, and others. Though the reports are claiming that the wedding will be held on April 14, 2022, at Vastu Apartment, Raazi actor's half brother Rahul Bhatt recently told Hindustan Times that the wedding is likely to be shifted to Taj Hotel to ensure high-level security.

Image: Instagram/@tigerjackieshroff/@ranbir_kapoooor