Tiger Shroff Responds To 5-yr-old Girl's Adorable Video; Watch

Tiger Shroff, who is enjoying all the fame and success after his recent blockbuster 'War' opposite Hrithik Roshan, found the 'best video ever' sent to him by a 5-year-old fan from the US. The little girl in the video sings Shroff's song from 'War' — 'Jai Jai Shiv Shankar' and then sends him a message saying, "Come see me." Tiger replied to the video saying he wishes to see her soon.

Hahah this is the best video ever pls give her all my love and and a big hug! Hope to see u soon❤️🤗 https://t.co/2WOJidA6JB — Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) December 14, 2019

😀😀❤️ — Ayesha Shroff (@AyeshaShroff) December 14, 2019

This is not the first time that Tiger has responded to kids on social media.

Hi navya! Dont be sad im ok now! Would love to meet her soon sir https://t.co/oHvA4iIvrZ — Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) October 6, 2019

On the professional front

The actor is the talk of the town after his latest film War which has broken all records at the box office. The 2019 action flick surprised the fans as it went on to become one of the most commercially successful movies of Bollywood. The budget of the movie was estimated at ₹150 crores, and it collected over ₹475 crores worldwide. The movie has been praised by critics for the stunning performances by Tiger Shroff and Hrithik Roshan in the lead roles.

About Baaghi 3

The third installment of the action series Baaghi, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, is directed by the choreographer-director Ahmed Khan. Actor Shraddha Kapoor, who was a part of the earlier installment, will play the leading lady whereas actor Riteish Deshmukh will essay a pivotal role in the film. Reportedly, the team of Baaghi 3 will wrap the Serbia schedule on December 17.

