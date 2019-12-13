Tiger Shroff Shirtless In Serbia's Minus 3 Degree Temperature, Asks 'that's All You Got?'

Tiger Shroff's latest Instagram update has the temperature soaring as the Baaghi actor posted a black and white picture of himself posing shirtless. The photo is paired with a caption that reads, "-3° that's all you got?". The actor has been filming for his upcoming movie Baaghi 3 in the European country of Serbia in sub-zero temperatures, although the photo of his well-chiseled frame sure set the internet on fire.

Take a look at his picture:

The Heropanti actor has reportedly signed the remake of the Rambo franchise which is currently in the pre-production phase. Tiger Shroff took to Instagram earlier and posted a photo of himself sporting a suit and holding a gun in a pose similar to that of the English spy James Bond. The caption of the photo read, "I think its time I put on some clothes and fight the good fight now".

Take a look at his dapper look in a suit:

The actor is the talk of the town after his latest film War which has broken all records at the box office. The 2019 action flick surprised the fans as it went on to become one of the most commercially successful movies of Bollywood. The budget of the movie was estimated at ₹150 crores, and it collected over ₹475 crores worldwide. The movie has been praised by critics for the stunning performances by Tiger Shroff and Hrithik Roshan in the lead roles.

About Baaghi 3

The third installment of the action series Baaghi, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, is directed by the choreographer-director Ahmed Khan. Actor Shraddha Kapoor, who was a part of the earlier installment, will play the leading lady whereas actor Riteish Deshmukh will essay a pivotal role in the film. Reportedly, the team of Baaghi 3 will wrap the Serbia schedule on December 17.

