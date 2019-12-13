Tiger Shroff's Baby Photo With Jackie Shroff & Ayesha Shroff Is Too Cute To Miss, See Pic

Actor Tiger Shroff is known to be one of the most loved actors in Bollywood. Tiger Shroff was last seen in the blockbuster hit film War. The actor starred alongside Hrithik Roshan and Vaani Kapoor in pivotal roles. Tiger Shroff’s acting in the film was lauded by fans and movie critics. Now, the actor is all set for his next film, Baaghi 3 that will release next year. The actor has risen to fame through hard work and keeps updating his fans about his life through his social media handle. But what has taken the internet by storm is a throwback picture of baby Tiger with Jackie and Ayesha Shroff which will melt your heart.

Also read | Tiger Shroff's Mother Posts An Adorable Picture Of The Two On Instagram

The picture comes with Jackie and Ayesha’s love story, it talks about their first meeting and how they fell in love with each other. It seems that the two were poles apart and their love story is straight from a Bollywood film. Jackie apparently saw her first in a school bus, when she was only 13 years old and he fell in love at first sight. It is said that Jackie could not gather the courage to go speak to her at that very moment, he ran into her later on at a record shop where he also helped her pick some records. Eventually, she also fell for him and decided that she will marry him someday. Check out the post below.

Also read | These Blood, Sweat And Tears Laden Workout Videos Of Tiger Shroff Ruled The Internet

Also read | Tiger Shroff's Mother Shares A Throwback Pic With Jackie Shroff, Fans Say, 'Old Is Gold'

Fans are all hearts over this adorable photograph. The trio looks very happy together and their love story is very amusing. Jackie Shroff has never shied away from talking about his wife and their love story at all. The duo is from completely different backgrounds, and still seem to be going pretty strong.

Also read | Tiger Shroff Channels His Inner James Bond; Soon To Remake 'Rambo'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.