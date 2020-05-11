Tiger Shroff Says 'keep Raising The Bar' To 'Baaghi' Co-star Sudheer Babu On His Birthday

Tiger Shroff recently took the time out to wish Telugu actor Sudheer Babu on his birthday. Sudheer has worked with Tiger in Baaghi and celebrates his 40th birthday on May 11. Tiger Shroff sent out a special video message to the south superstar.

Tiger is currently practising social distancing rules and is having a good time at his home, according to a news portal. The actor recorded a special video message for Sudheer Babu as he wished him on his birthday. Tiger Shroff began by wishing Sudheer and mentioned that he wishes to see more of him in the near future.

He also expressed his anticipation of working with him on the big screen if they get a chance once again. In conclusion, Tiger mentioned that he misses him and told him to keep raising the bar, with respect to his superior talent and acting skills.

Sudheer Babu played the antagonist in the 2016 Baaghi film at a time when he was looked upon as a protagonist figure. This was a crucial decision made by Sudheer, according to a news portal.

The 2016 film saw Tiger Shroff opposite Shraddha Kapoor and the high octane action film was filled with several action sequences. The film went on to do well at the box office and even managed to earn big numbers. Sudheer Babu was praised by fans and critics for taking part in several dangerous stunts and executing them perfectly.

After Baaghi, several offers from Bollywood were presented to Sudheer Babu; however, the actor focused on his film career in Telugu cinema, according to a news portal.

On the work front, Sudheer Babu currently awaits the release of his film V. The film is expected to be an intense crime thriller as per the promos of the movie. Some promos of the film featured two characters, namely a policeman and a criminal, played by Nani. The film V is directed by Mohan Krishna Indraganti and will also see Aditi Rao Hydari and Nivetha Thomas in pivotal roles. The film is expected to have several action sequences, high paced chase scenes and many more action-packed elements.

