Tiger Shroff's Fans Aka 'Tigerians' Are Ever So Grateful To Him For Inspiring Them; Watch

While all of us are at home during the lockdown, so are the celebrities. During this time of the lockdown, they are interacting with their fans on social media. While in lockdown, Tiger Shroff took to his Instagram story and shared a video where his fans are seen talking about how he inspires them. The video was uploaded by Team Tiger, the fan account which was used as a promotional during the movie War. Take a look at it here.

Read Also | Tiger Shroff's BTS Video From 'Baaghi' Suggests That He Misses Doing Action Stunts; Watch

Tiger Shroff shares a video of how he is an inspiration to his fans

Team Tiger Shroff took to its Instagram and shared a video on May 7, 2020, where several of Tiger Shroff's fans who call themselves Tigerians were seen. In the clip, the Tigerians thanked Tiger Shroff for being a role model to them and inspiring them to be better individuals. Tiger Shroff then took to his Instagram story and shared the video. Take a look at the story here to know more.

Read Also | Tiger Shroff Showcases His ‘bad Hair & Bad Beard’ Days, Says He’s 'evolving Backwards'

In the post, Tiger wrote a heartfelt note for his fans too. In the post, Tiger wrote, "Blessed to have you all in my life, thank you for your constant love and support guys!" He then also wrote how he is eager to meet his fans and wrote "Hope i get a chance to meet you all very soon. But until then please stay home and stay safe".

Read Also | Tiger Shroff Sings Song From Varun Dhawan's Film, Latter Praises Him In Style

Apart from this, Tiger Shroff also shared a BTS video of his training for the first Baaghi movie. The film was shot in Bangkok and he is seen practising with his co-stars from the movie. He captioned the post by writing, "Workshop, on set rehearsal, and action! Busy streets of bangkok❤️#baaghi1". take a look at the video here.

Read Also | Tiger Shroff Croons A Beautiful Song For IforIndia Concert Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.