Tiger Shroff Showers Love On Mother Ayesha Shroff, Says He Feels 'lucky' To Have Her

Recently, Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff took to his social media handle and showered love on mother Ayesha Shroff; says he feels lucky to have her. See the post.

Tiger Shroff

Recently, on the occasion of Mother's Day, many Bollywood celebs wrote a heartfelt note for their mothers. Joining the list, actor Tiger Shroff took to his social media and shared a few adorable pictures with mother, Ayesha Shroff. In a short caption, Tiger Shroff showered love on his mother. 

Interestingly, Tiger Shroff's post had a few throwback pictures. Starting with a black and white portrait picture, the post also had a few childhood pictures of the actor. In one of the photos, little Tiger is seen posing with his mother while resting on her lap. Instagramming the post, the Baaghi actor wrote a caption that read, 'Just like every other day❤️❤️❤️so lucky to have you mommyyy / #mothersday'.

Check out Tiger Shroff's post on mother's day

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) on

Well, this is not the first time when the mother-son duo has grabbed the opportunity to shower love on each other. When Tiger Shroff's Bagghi 3 hit the theatres, Ayesha Shroff praised the performance of her son. She took to her Instagram and shared a still from the film. Her caption for the post read, 'Baaghi3❤️❤️❤️ all those who love action movies and appreciate insane hard work and passion please do watch and support!!!'.

Meanwhile, other Bollywood celebs like Bhumi Pednkear, Katrina Kaif, Hrithik Roshan and many others also paid tribute to their mothers with an adorable picture and heartfelt captions. Check out a few below:

A post shared by Bhumi✨ (@bhumipednekar) on

A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on

 

 

 

