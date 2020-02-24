Did Shraddha Kapoor Have A Crush On Tiger Shroff When They Were In School?

While Shraddha Kapoor and Tiger Shroff were shooting for the first instalment of Baaghi, which was released in the year 2016, they revealed the fact that they were friends from before and that they shared a comfort zone while working a film together. Shraddha Kapoor also revealed that she had a huge crush on Tiger Shroff after she saw him play basketball in school. See what Shraddha Kapoor and Tiger Shroff has to say about their bond from school:

Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor's special connection from school

Reportedly, not just Shraddha Kapoor but also Tiger Shroff said that he regrets not proposing Shraddha Kapoor in school. Tiger Shroff also said he wanted to propose Shraddha Kapoor when they were in school and today, he regrets not doing so. He explained how he feels that he should have been a rebel and asked Shraddha Kapoor out when they were in school together.

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan Promotes Baaghi 3's 'Dus Bahane 2.0' With 'All Good Wishes'; Check Tweet

Shraddha Kapoor also pointed out the fact that there is always a comfort zone when a person knows someone at work, hinting at her friendship with Tiger. She also revealed that Tiger Shroff was a very quiet and focussed kid in school. She continued to compliment him for his dance skills and action films. "He is very inspiring to be around", Shraddha Kapoor revealed further.

Also read: Tiger Shroff Talks About His Role In 'Baaghi 3'; Says He 'gave His 1000% In The Film'

Also read: Tiger Shroff's Stunts In 'Baaghi 3' Stun Everyone While Shradhha Kapoor Mouths "wow"

On the professional front, Shraddha Kapoor and Tiger Shroff will be soon seen together in Baaghi 3. The movie is scheduled to release on March 6, 2020. Baaghi 3 is an upcoming Ahmed Khan movie Tiger Shroff, Riteish Deshmukh, and Shraddha Kapoor are the three main leads in the film. Reportedly, Shraddha Kapoor plays the role of an air-hostess in the movie.

Also read: Tiger Shroff To Return As Bablu In 'Heropanti 2' After 'Baaghi 3'?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.